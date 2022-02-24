StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 27.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vedanta by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vedanta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

