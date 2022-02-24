StockNews.com Lowers Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

HIBB opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

