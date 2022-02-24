StockNews.com Lowers ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $773.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ScanSource by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

