StockNews.com Upgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Hold

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.20. 1,296,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,965. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.