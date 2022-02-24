Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

