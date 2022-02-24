Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

