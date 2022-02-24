Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,959,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,858 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,958,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $215.30 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

