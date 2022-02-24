StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) received a C$7.50 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.62. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$996,352. Insiders bought 382,300 shares of company stock worth $2,394,833 over the last ninety days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

