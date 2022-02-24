STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. STORE Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.220 EPS.

STOR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,612. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

