Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.
Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 12,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
