Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 12,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

