Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating ) by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

