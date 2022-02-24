Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 205.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $58.05 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54.

