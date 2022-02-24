Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,913 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 412.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 149.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 136.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

CPNG opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

