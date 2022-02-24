Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.84. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $440.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

