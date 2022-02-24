Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $144,000 Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 292,176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $89,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $145,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 679,935 shares of company stock worth $1,810,914 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

