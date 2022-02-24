Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

