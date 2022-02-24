Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $101,692.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,267,728. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

