Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.98

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.98 and traded as high as C$38.10. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$37.09, with a volume of 29,411,844 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$53.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

