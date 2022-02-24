Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.93% of Sundial Growers worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 22.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 33.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 18.8% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $846.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

