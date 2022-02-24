Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SUP stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.72.
In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $30,639.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 353,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.