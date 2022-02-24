Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.83. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.85 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

