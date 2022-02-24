Susquehanna Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

