SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

Shares of SIVB opened at $585.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $650.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

