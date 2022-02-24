Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 314833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
