Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 314833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.