Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $3.85 on Major Exchanges

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00010047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $49,873.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,010,121 coins and its circulating supply is 2,143,105 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.