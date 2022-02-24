Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 11,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 464,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

