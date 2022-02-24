Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 21,596 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $158.41. 5,767,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.