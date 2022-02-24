Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.58

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.58 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 19.15 ($0.26). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 580,485 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.58. The stock has a market cap of £34.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

