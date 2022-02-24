Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

