Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWNT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNT. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 806,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 671,762 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,945,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,592,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.