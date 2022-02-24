Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,621. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

