Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.99

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 1316316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

