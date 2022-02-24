Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.10.

TNDM opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

