Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of SKT opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

