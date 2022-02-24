Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.35. 10,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day moving average of $336.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

