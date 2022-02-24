Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

MCHP stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.63. 22,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

