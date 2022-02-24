Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.77

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

