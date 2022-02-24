Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.77

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
