Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.78. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 4,661 shares trading hands.
TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a market cap of $982.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.
About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.