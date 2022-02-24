Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.78. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 4,661 shares trading hands.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The company has a market cap of $982.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.