Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 869 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.85.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%.
About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
