Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $44.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

TSHA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 481,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $13,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

