Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.28

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.28 and traded as low as $149.38. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $151.03, with a volume of 13,444,718 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,277,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,902,000 after acquiring an additional 909,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,356,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 157,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,378,000 after acquiring an additional 747,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,728,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,225,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

