Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.46

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.46 and traded as high as C$48.98. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$48.48, with a volume of 1,068 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company has a market cap of C$25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total transaction of C$702,816.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.