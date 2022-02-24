TEGNA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

TEGNA has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 178,980 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.