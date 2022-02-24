Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 100.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

TRC stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.40 and a beta of 0.54. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.