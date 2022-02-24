Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

NYSE TDOC opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $259.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.66.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,907,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

