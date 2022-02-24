Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5.5% yr/yr to ~$2.92-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.96. 11,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

