Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.88. 6,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.15.
About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
