Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.88. 6,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get Telos alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Telos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.