Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

TLSYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 37,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Telstra has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

