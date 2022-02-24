Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TS. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Tenaris stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

