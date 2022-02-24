Tendies (TEND) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $112,485.58 and $76.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

